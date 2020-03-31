Despite ending on the most stressful cliffhanger in the show's history, it appears that the next episode of Outlander won't be released on Monday as usual. Instead, episode eight, titled Famous Last Words, which air on the following week, and will be available on Amazon Prime from Monday 6 April.

Episode seven ended on a huge cliffhanger

The official Outlander Twitter account confirmed that the next episode would be somewhat delayed, writing: "We are not okay, clan. We need two weeks to recover, so join us back here next Sunday for an #Outlander season 5 marathon." Needless to say that fans were disappointed by the news, with one writing: "Why?? We're all trapped in quarantine, why would you do this to us?" Another added: "We really don’t NEED two weeks. We really need to know what is going on NEXT week." A third person tweeted: "TWO WEEKS IS TOO LONG TO BE LEFT ALONE WITH ALL THIS EMOTION."

Warning, spoilers ahead for those who have yet to see episode seven! The emotional episode saw one of the main characters, Murtagh, die while fighting the red coats, but had an even more shocking ending as it appeared that Brianna Fraser's husband, Roger, had been killed. The sneak peek revealed that Brianna was given five thousand acres of land to "buy her forgiveness," with Brianna replying: "I don't need land, I need my husband back."

Despite the cliffhanger, fans are convinced that Roger survived being hanged. One person wrote: "Okay Roger can’t be dead. In the books he’s still alive. Please help me." Another pointed out that it might not be Roger at all, and that someone stole his jacket, writing: "The body has a bag over its head. I'm guessing the angry husband stole Roger's stuff."