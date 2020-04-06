Outlander star reveals shock of finding out he was being killed off on show Outlander fans were devastated when Murtagh was killed off in the show

Outlander star Duncan Lacroix, who plays Murtagh, has opened up about his surprise at being killed off in season five. Chatting to Collider, the star revealed that he didn't realise what his character's fate would be until they began filming.

Duncan explained: "I found out just before the beginning of the season. I was optioned for six seasons. But yeah, it kind of finally ran its course, and they dropped the bomb on me before we started filming the season." He also spoke about trying keep his emotions in check while Jamie and Claire reacted to Murtagh's death, saying: "It was actually when Caitriona – she grabs my hand and says, ‘Oh, Murtagh, my friend.’ And I then I was like: ‘Oh, oh. This is actually really [sad].’ That was quite upsetting. Yeah, I felt the power of the scene there."

Duncan opened up about finding out he'd been killed off

Caitriona Balfe, who plays Claire, opened up about what to expect for the rest of season five at the Television Critics Association, saying: "I have a storyline towards the end of the season that's very challenging. I can't really talk too much about it, but it's a storyline we've brought in from book six (A Breath Of Snow And Ashes), and it was really challenging material. We took a risk with how we were doing it visually and storytelling wise. I haven't seen it yet, so I hope it's paid off, but it was good. It was nice to have something that asked a lot of me, again, at this point in our show."

