Outlander season five is well underway, and one of the stars of the show, Sophie Skelton, has opened up about the one plot line that she and her co-star, Lauren Lyle, fought against. In the show, Sophie plays Brianna Fraser, while Lauren plays her stepsister, Marsali. The pair strike up a friendship after Marsali helps Brianna find her young son, Jemmy, but Sophie revealed that this wasn't always going to be the case.

Chatting to Variety, Sophie admitted that the writers originally wanted the pair to be at odds with one another. She explained: "I think originally the writers wanted there to be more animosity between them and we really fought against it. It’s like, c’mon, it’s a female-led show, let’s show that women can support each other and get along. So we really fought for them to be bonding as sisters. I love the scene where Marsali calms Bree’s fears. It’s a lovely moment, a nice quiet moment, getting two women from completely different time periods coming together in this really simple conversation. I like that relationship."

The series introduced Adso the kitten

Fans have been delighted by the new series of Outlander, particularly in the latest episode which introduced a new addition to the Fraser clan, Adso the kitten! Speaking about the cat, one person tweeted: "So we finally found someone who can upstage Jamie and Claire. A cute, adorable cat." Another added: "Well on the upside at least we’re not crying at work. Crying at home while under self-isolation instead." Speaking about the cat in a behind-the-scenes video, Sam Heughan said: "Apparently we're going to get him a ginger wig. This is Adso, but his real name is Bear. He's basically number one now."

