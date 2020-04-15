Quiz: Watch the real footage of Charles Ingram playing Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

ITV's drama Quiz has kept us riveted since airing on Monday night, as it tells the story of how Charles Ingram cheated his way to winning the jackpot on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. The show uncannily recreates Charles' time on the show, complete with quips from Chris Tarrant (played incredibly by Michael Sheen). But what about the original recording of the show? Watch Charles tackle the £1million question back in 2001 here...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charles Ingram on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

READ: Viewers are saying the same thing about ITV's new drama Quiz

Charles and his wife Diana have always denied cheating on the show, and actress Sian Clifford, who plays Diana in the series, opened up about whether she believes them to be guilty or not. She explained: "Whether you believe they are guilty or innocent, the consequences they subsequently faced and what happened to them do appear disproportionate. I can only imagine what it's like having your lives thrown into the press like that." She also met them when they visited the set, and spoke of her experience chatting to the pair. "They were very lovely," she said. "It was really nice to meet them but we were careful to wait until the end because we wanted to... make sure we weren't too influenced in either direction by meeting them."