The Innocence Files is going to be your new Netflix obsession - everything you need to know Netflix's The Innocence Files has already been praised by fans

After the huge success of Tiger King, it seems that Netflix is knocking it out of the park with their documentaries at the moment, and we think that their latest addition, The Innocence Files, will be no exception. Based on the work of the Innocence Project and the Innocence Network, the series looks at the heartbreaking tales of falsely incarcerated men and women. Find out more about the show that dropped on the streaming service on Wednesday...

What is The Innocence Files about?

According to the synopsis, the docuseries "shines a light on the untold personal stories behind eight cases of wrongful conviction that the nonprofit organisation the Innocence Project and organisations within the Innocence Network have uncovered and worked tirelessly to overturn". The series looks at how people's lives are irrevocably destroyed after being falsely accused, as well as their families and the victims of the crimes who continue to search for justice.

Will you be watching the show?

Where can I watch The Innocence Files?

The nine-part series was released on Wednesday 15 April and is currently available on Netflix. Split into three parts; the Evidence, the Witness and the Prosecution, it is a sobering look at the justice system in the US. Watch the trailer here...

WATCH: The Innocence Files trailer is here

Who is behind The Innocence Files documentary?

The series has a whole host of Academy Award nominated and winning talent behind it, including filmmaker Liz Garbus, who made What Happened, Miss Simone, along with Dirty Money and Citizen K filmmaker Alex Gibney and Roger Ross Williams.

What are viewers saying about the show so far?

Fans have praised the series on Twitter so far, with one writing: "Just started watching #TheInnocenceFiles and the opening credits song is so good. Also its really well made. Netflix should stick to documentaries." Another added: "The Innocence Project unravels missteps and deceit in a series of wrongful convictions, exposing the injustice inflicted on victims and the accused." Viewers also praised the lawyers in the show who fought for justice on behalf of their clients. One wrote: "I have nothing but respect for those lawyers. Swimming upstream for years, poor pay, all because they want to help innocent people," while another added: "I'm so glad The Innocence Project is getting their due respect. These lawyers are the real heroes. Been waiting for someone to properly acknowledge the great work they do."

The show looks at the work of the Innocence Project and the Innocence Network