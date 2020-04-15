La La Land's director is dropping the Netflix musical show we need right now - watch How good does this new Netflix show look?

La La Land's director Damien Chazelle has a new musical TV show landing on Netflix on Friday 8 May, and it looks like the lockdown distraction that we need right now! The eight-party series follows Elliot Udo, a once-famous jazz musician who owns a struggling club. Starring The Hunger Games actress Amandla Stenberg as Elliot's daughter, the show was also written by This is England and Wonder screenwriter Jack Thorne. In summary, this is not one to be missed! Watch the trailer here...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Netflix's The Eddy trailer is here

