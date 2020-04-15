Emmy Griffiths
Damien Chazelle and Jack Thorne's new Netflix series The Eddy looks like the brilliant distraction we need during lockdown - watch the trailer
La La Land's director Damien Chazelle has a new musical TV show landing on Netflix on Friday 8 May, and it looks like the lockdown distraction that we need right now! The eight-party series follows Elliot Udo, a once-famous jazz musician who owns a struggling club. Starring The Hunger Games actress Amandla Stenberg as Elliot's daughter, the show was also written by This is England and Wonder screenwriter Jack Thorne. In summary, this is not one to be missed! Watch the trailer here...
WATCH: Netflix's The Eddy trailer is here
Netflix is releasing plenty of must-watch content at the moment during the lockdown, with the latest documentary, The Innocence Files, released on Wednesday. Looking at eight cases of wrongful conviction, the nine-part series examines just how these innocent people were convicted in three parts: The Evidence, The Witness and The Prosecution. It shines a light on America’s deeply flawed criminal justice system, how lives are destroyed in the process, and how organisations such as The Innocence Project work tirelessly to overturn the prison sentences.