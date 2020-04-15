First Dates star Laura Tott, who is known for appearing as a waitress on the popular Channel 4 dating programme, has revealed she has tested positive for coronavirus. The TV star, who became a fully registered paramedic last year, took to social media to announce the news that she had contracted the virus through her work in the medical profession and also detailed her symptoms to "raise awareness".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Coronavirus - the effects on the body

Posting on her Instagram, the medic uploaded a selfie and explained she initially had suspicions that she was suffering with the bug, but wasn't sure until she was tested. "Today's been a weird one, kinda knew I had contracted it but actually hearing the word 'positive' threw me a little. I know I’ve been quieter on social media recently but I’ve felt like absolute rubbish. Never had any form of flu before so I’m not handling it well […] Never slept so much!"

Laura revealed the news alongside this selfie

She continued: "Just wanna thank every single person who is staying in their house and doing their bit still, let's all beat this Rona [expletive]. Just wanna say that I am ok, just feels like a really bad cold, So I’m one of the lucky ones. Wanna spread awareness, my first symptoms were complete loss of taste and smell, and then felt like I had sinusitis, I think these symptoms need to be taken way more seriously [sic]. I had no cough or fever at first, and still have no cough now."

Laura has appeared on the show since the beginning

Despite detailing the symptoms and how unwell she was feeling, the TV star, who appeared alongside Fred Sirieix, fortunately saw the bright side in her current situation. She finished off the message with the quip: "Stay safe and well everyone! Netflix recommendations welcome, it's gonna be a long week for me," followed by a love-heart and laughter emoji.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.