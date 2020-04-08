Lorraine Kelly revealed she has received an outpouring of love from viewers following her emotional on-air phone call with her daughter Rosie earlier this week. The TV star thanked her loyal fans for their kind words following the show, admitting everyone is "missing people" in these difficult times. Her daughter, 24, is currently on lockdown in Singapore, where she lives, due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly tears up talking to daughter Rosie

Speaking on Wednesday's edition of the newly-extended Good Morning Britain, Lorraine said: "We're all missing people we love, Singapore is a long long way away but that doesn't matter, even if you live down the road you can't see or hold each other. We got so many kind messages so thank you for that."

On Tuesday, Lorraine broke down in tears at the end of her call with Rosie, who had phoned in to discuss the coronavirus restrictions currently in place in Singapore. Failing to keep her composure, Lorraine teared up as she said goodbye to her daughter. She said: "It's so good to talk to you. It's been lovely to see your wee face! I do miss you. Stay safe love."

Lorraine Kelly thanked viewers for their kind words

Like the rest of the country, Lorraine has been dealing with lockdown while presenting GMB, while her chat show, Lorraine, has been temporarily postponed. As well as being unable to see her daughter and unable to present her usual show, Lorraine took to social media to joke about the small changes that she has had to make - including taking off her wedding ring!

Responding to a fan on Twitter who asked if anyone else was suffering from chapped hands as a result of hand washing, Lorraine replied: "Aye I hear you. Anyone else had to take off their wedding ring due to sore hands? Obviously we need to keep thoroughly washing them as often as possible and I'm actually using up that Xmas pressie hand cream I got given."

