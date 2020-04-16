The Chase recruits new chaser for first time in five years – and they're a former contestant! Bradley Walsh fronts the popular ITV quiz show

The Chase has recruited a brand new member to the team for the first time in five years, and they're no stranger to the show. Darragh Ennis, an Irish post-doctoral researcher at Oxford University, will be joining the line-up for the popular ITV gameshow fronted by Bradley Walsh, alongside other favourite chasers such as Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan and Anne Hegerty.

Loading the player...

WATCH: These hilarious bloopers from The Chase

It turns out that it won't be Darragh's first experience on the programme, as he actually appeared on the show as a contestant back in 2017. Viewers may remember his iconic episode, where he went on to bag £9000, but unfortunately his teammates took the lower offer of £2,700, leaving watchers at home up in arms. Darragh eventually began trending on twitter under the hashtag #JusticeforDarragh as fans couldn't believe what they had seen.

MORE: Quiz fans convinced of Charles and Diana Ingram's innocence thanks to this one detail

Former contestant Darragh is set to be the new chaser

Although the news is yet to be confirmed by ITV themselves, Darragh took to social media to reveal the announcement and express his excitement at joining the team of clever quiz masters. He wrote: "I'm really excited to be the 6th chaser on #TheChase. I've been working hard on this for a while now and can't wait for my episodes to air. Well the ones I win anyway." The former player will be the first new chaser to join the roster for five years so it's clear that show producers are seemingly happy with the current team.

READ: Sue Perkins opens up about 'sad' fallout with Paul Hollywood after her departure from Bake Off

However, according to host Bradley, producers are always on the lookout for new recruits. Speaking to Radio Times, the TV star, who has fronted the show since it began in 2009, explained: "We're making more and more shows all the time, so we need to recruit more people all the time." He continued: "We have put our feelers out to find other people that will be suitable, and all will be revealed next year."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.