Belgravia fans are all saying the same thing about latest episode Are you enjoying the ITV drama?

Belgravia, starring Tamsin Greig and Dame Harriet Walter, is now over half way through its gripping series and has provided perfect Sunday night viewing for us. However, it seems that some fans are divided when it comes to the plot of the Julian Fellowes drama, with some criticising the "slow" aspect to the storyline. Taking to social media, many viewers vented their frustration on the show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Belgravia trailer

One person tweeted: "Is it me or is #Belgravia losing its fizz?" while another wrote: "Can the storyline in #Belgravia, get any slower, I give up!" One other viewer felt particularly strongly about the characters and story of the drama, commenting: "Watching #Belgravia to be honest I'm not feeling it. Not one character I find appealing and storyline weak."

MORE: Is period drama Belgravia historically accurate?

Fans seem to be divided over the plot in Belgravia

However, it seems viewers are rather divided as many have been expressing their love for the series. One person wrote: "I know the reviews have been a bit iffy but im enjoying #Belgravia. It is a good bit of escapism," while another posted: "#Belgravia is my little addiction." One commenter echoed this thought by writing: "Now #Belgravia is getting interesting... What of twisted tales, love and deceit." We can't help but love it!

READ: Quiz: Everything you need to know about the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire coughing scandal drama

Belgravia tells the story of the secrets and scandals among the upper echelons of society in nineteenth century London. The show is based on Julian's novel and focuses on the Trenchards, whose place in the aristocratic society of London's Belgravia is put at risk when a decades-old love affair comes back to haunt them. Set in the 1800s, the series began with the backdrop of the Duchess of Richmond's ball and the Battle of Waterloo. Fast forwarding 30 years, the drama then focuses on how the Trenchard family has changed in that time, as well as focusing on the Brockenhurst dynasty, and the familial tie between the two.

Belgravia continues on Sunday at 9pm on ITV.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.