Outlander star Sam Heughan has hit back at sociak media trolls after claiming that online harassment has become a "daily conern". The actor, who is best known for playing Jamie Fraser in the hit period drama, released a statement regarding the situation on his social media channels, which read: "After the past six years of constant bullying, harassment, stalking and false narrative I am at a loss, upset, hurt and have to speak out. It's affecting my life, mental state and is a daily concern. My costars, friends, family, myself, in fact anyone I'm associated with, has been subjected to personal slurs, shaming, abuse, death threats, stalking, sharing of private information and vile, false narrative."

Sam hit out against social media trolls

He continued: "Recently, these false claims vary from me manipulating fans, being a closest homosexual, trying to mislead or exhort fans for money and disregarding Covid advice. I've done none of the above. I'm a normal guy and nothing like the characters I play. Most recently, some of you may know I'm currently self isolating in Hawaii. I came here before the travel ban. None of us knew how bad things would get but as the situation worsened, upon the advice of everyone I trust, I decided to remain in a safe environment. I was a good decision. I'm safe, isolated, putting no one at risk and am not a burden to the locals... We have not been asked to leave."

The 39-year-old said he would now block any of his followers who abused him online, added: "These bullies have created a false narrative, sharing private information and abused my loved ones and I consistently for the last six years on blogs and [social media]. I will not entertain it anymore." His fans were quick to support him, with one writing: "Sam, I am so sorry to read you have been enduring this and for so long. You have nothing but a lovely and kind person and no one deserves this, especially not targeted because they are simply creating content so many enjoy." Another added: "It truly saddens me that you or anyone should have to endure this. I applaud you taking a stand. Be safe, be well, be at peace."

