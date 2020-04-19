Dawn French announces that The Vicar of Dibley is returning this week The popular show will return for one night only

The Vicar of Dibley fans are in for a surprise! The star of the show, Dawn French, announced on Sunday that she would be reprising the role of Reverend Geraldine Granger for a one-off special as part of the BBC's The Big Night In. The actress, 62, teased the big news on Twitter, sharing a close-up picture of her costume, and captioning it: "Hmmm. Somethin interestin this way comes.... Thurs @BBCOne 7-10pm #BigNightIn".

Comic Relief then shared a picture of Dawn smiling broadly whilst wearing the famous black cassock, white dog collar and cross necklace. The caption read: "Guess who's back in the dog collar! @dawnfrenchofficial returns as the Vicar of Dibley for a one-off sketch for #TheBigNightIn with @bbccin... Last spotted self-isolating in the confectionery aisle, she's back with an important message for us all Tune in to BBC One 7PM on Thurs 23rd April."

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "This is just what I needed to hear!" whilst another fan said: "That would make our quarantine a tiny bit mavellous!!!"

The iconic BBC series ran from 1994 to 2000. However, the show's characters have made appearances on important occasions, such as the show's 10th and 20th anniversaries and well as for Comic Relief.

Dawn's former husband Lenny Henry will host the show alongside Zoe Ball, Paddy McGuinness, Matt Baker and Davina McCall. Another big comeback of the night will be that of David Walliams and Matt Lucas, who will be back on TV for the first time with Little Britain in over 10 years performing a brand new sketch. All to lift the nation's spirits and support people who need it through this crisis.