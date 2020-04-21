Dawn French returns as the Vicar of Dibley in hilarious new sketch - watch We're so excited to see the iconic BBC character back on our screens

Dawn French has returned as Geraldine Granger in The Vicar of Dibley for the first time in five years - and gave us a sneak peek of what to expect in the one-off episode for BBC's The Big Night In on Thursday. In the hilarious clip, which aired on The One Show, Geraldine jokes about holding a town council meeting via video chat. Watch...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dawn French returns as Geraldine Granger

The comedienne recently confirmed that her iconic character could return for a one-off episode on Twitter. Posting a snap of herself in a habit with a cross necklace, she wrote: "Hmmm. Somethin’ interestin’ this way comes…," later adding: " ’m back in the dog collar, back in the vicarage, and back on your telly as part of The Big Night In. Be there, or go to hell. Literally. I have some sway." Dawn's former husband Lenny Henry will host the show alongside Zoe Ball, Paddy McGuinness, Matt Baker and Davina McCall. The one-off show will also welcome back Little Britain, with David Walliams and Matt Lucas performing a brand new sketch.

