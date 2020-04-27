The Race Across the World season two victors impressed fans after being the first to make it to the finishing line of the 52-day competition - but it wasn't without a cost. Despite being delighted by their big win, Jamiul and Emon admitted that they felt bad for the runners-up Jen and Rob, who followed behind them by just 20 seconds.

Jamiul and Emon won the second series

Speaking to Metro, Jamiul said: "The emotions that Jen and Rob expressed were heartbreaking but for me and my uncle at that point, we were doing it for a bigger reason, much more than ourselves. Especially with Jen and Rob because we spent the most time with them at checkpoints and we crossed our paths with them the most. The way it finished, it was heartbreaking and we did feel bad."

Jen and Rob were heartbroken after only just missing out on coming first

They also spoke of their disappointment that mother and son team Jo and Sam were forced to drop out after spending all of their budget, saying: "We were so sad when they left. It put such a downer when they left; it’s just not something that we wanted, we just wanted everyone to finish together. We loved all of the contestants and it was just so sad to see them go." The pair are planning to donate half of the £20,000 prize money to charities for homeless children in South America, which was where their adventure took place. The uncle and nephew duo managed to get across the continent without using any air transport, instead resorting to busses and hitchhiking to get to their goal. Speaking about deciding to donate their winnings, they said: "The money will just go so a long way to help people in less fortunate situations, especially with what’s going on right now in the world it would be quite prominent."

