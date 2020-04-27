Fans have defended the reboot of the classic detective show Van Der Valk on ITV following criticism on Sunday night. While some viewers took to social media to complain about the updated series and the new theme song, others encouraged audiences to enjoy it for what it was. One person wrote: "Why do people have to straight away pull this apart, even the theme tune?! I'm new to this but really enjoying so far, I have spent a lot of time in Amsterdam, I love the place. The idea of a really good detective show set there is a winner to me, just enjoy it."

Another added: "I saw the old series when I was younger & absolutely loved it, but I love this one too. Can’t wait for next week’s episode! I've always loved Marc Warren anyway, but I think he’s brilliant as #VanDerValk!" A third person tweeted: "#VanDerValk absolutely superb. Definitely yes I'm old enough to remember the original too. Marc Warren as Van Der Valk [is] inspired casting, brilliantly written. Definitely cant wait to see the rest of the series now."

Marc Warren stars as detective Van Der Valk

However, others were still less than impressed by some elements of the show, with one writing: "You can’t bring it back without the THEME TUNE! Don’t you know an entire generation learned it on the recorder?" Another person tweeted: "I have heard that #VanDerValk was back on telly tonight WITHOUT this iconic theme tune. Whose idea was that?"

The series follows detective Piet Van der Valk as he investigates a series of high profile cases in Amsterdam. The three-part series will look at the detective as his investigations lead him into the worlds of art, politics, addiction, mysticism and the fashion industry and will continue on Sunday 3 May.

