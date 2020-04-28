Hollyoaks then and now: take a look at how stars have changed over the years Remember these guys?

Having been on our screens for over 20 years, it's no wonder that the cast of Hollyoaks has differed from time to time. Not only has the soap opera seen many faces join its roster before making a grand exit in a dramatic storyline, but the stars that have been in the show since the beginning have changed a fair bit over the years. Here's our round-up of just a few of the show's most well-known characters, both past and present, and you won't believe how different some of them look today!

Tony Hutchinson played by Nick Pickard

Tony has been on the show since day dot. The actor who plays him, Nick Pickard, has certainly changed since the soap began in 1995.

Tony (played by Nick Pickard) is part of the show's furniture

Warren Fox played by Jamie Lomas

Warren (Jamie Lomas) joined the Merseyside soap in 2006. After leaving the show for a break in 2011, he made a full-time return at the beginning of 2020.

Jamie made a return to the show earlier this year

Darren Osborne played by Ashley Taylor Dawson

Another long-standing star of Hollyoaks is Ashley Taylor Dawson who plays Darren, and he's certainly changed a bit since he first joined in 1999!

Ashley has been a long-running cast member on the soap

Mercedes McQueen played by Jennifer Metcalfe

Jennifer Metcalfe joined the show as Mercedes in 2006 and has remained a show favourite ever since.

Jennifer looks even more glam than her Mercedes-days

Lisa Loveday played by Rachel Adedeji

First rising to fame on X Factor, Rachel Adedeji is now best known for playing Lisa Loveday in the Channel 4 soap.

Rachel Adedeji first appeared on our screens as an X Factor contestant

Goldie McQueen played Chelsee Healey

Chelsee Healey joined the show in 2016 but prior to that, she also appeared in other soaps such as Casualty and Waterloo Road. The actress has certainly changed over the years.

Chelsee plays Goldie McQueen in the soap

Lisa Hunter played by Gemma Atkinson

Since leaving Hollyoaks in 2005, Gemma went on to star in Emmerdale and Casualty and even reached the final of Strictly Come Dancing. Here's the TV star back in her early acting days.

Gemma went on to star in Emmerdale

Calvin Valentine played by Ricky Whittle

Remember him? Ricky played hunky PC Calvin Valentine from 2006 until 2010 before he was killed off (standard). Nowadays Ricky has had huge acting success across the pond in shows like American Gods.

Ricky has gone on to enjoy huge success in the acting world

Sasha Valentine played by Nathalie Emmanuel

Back in 2006, a baby-faced Nathalie played Calvin's younger sister Sasha. More recently, the actress is best-known for her role in hugely successful show Game of Thrones.

Nathalie joined the show when she was just 17

Jake Dean played by Kevin Sacre

Kevin joined the show as slightly unhinged Jake Dean in 2002. He appeared on the show for many years but had a brief break before returning in 2009. Nowadays he's still acting and is married to former Strictly Come Dancing pro Camilla Dallerup.

Jake Dean then vs now

Becca Hayton played by Ali Bastian

Ali Bastian played the role of Jake's wife, Becca who had an affair with one of her students before she was killed off. More recently Ali appeared in BBC's Doctors.

Ali Bastian's still looking glam

