Jodie Comer, Sarah Lancashire and Martin Freeman to star in new BBC show - get details The new BBC series will be filmed during the nationwide lockdown

Although the nationwide lockdown has meant that plenty of our favourite shows have been postponed, the BBC has come up with a way of creating a new, star-studded series - without any of the famous faces breaking government guidelines! The broadcaster has announced plans to reboot the popular show Talking Heads, which sees stars take on a variety of different monologues.

Stars signed on to take part in the upcoming show, which originally aired in 1988 and 1998, including Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, Sherlock's Martin Freeman, Belgravia's Tamsin Greig, Happy Valley actress Sarah Lancashire, Harry Potter star Imelda Staunton and many more. Speaking about the upcoming show, series creator Alan Bennett said: "In such difficult circumstances, that the BBC should choose to remount both series of Talking Heads, and produce two entirely new ones, is a comfort and a huge compliment. I hope a new generation of actors will get and give as much pleasure as we did 20 and 30 years ago."

Lead director Nicholas Hytner added: "It has been a profound and fascinating experience to work out a way of making them again, this time with a company of phenomenal actors who are the equal of those who first made them." The show will be filmed using existing sets and minimal crew at Elstree Studios. Meanwhile, ITV recently announced that they are planning to release a four-part series called Isolation Stories, which will be filmed from the stars' home using phones only.

According to ITV, the stories will be "funny, sad, heartwarming and poignant", and Sheridan Smith is due to star in the first one. Speaking about her role, she explained: "I am heavily pregnant and have been isolating at home so I jumped at the chance to make a drama about the massive drama going on all around us right now. I think it's really important to try and reflect what's happening to us whilst it is still actually happening."

