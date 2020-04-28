Andrea McLean took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to tell fans just how excited she is that Loose Women will be returning to television. Alongside a photo of the cast, the doting mum wrote: "Can’t wait to get back into that chair on Monday." We can’t wait either, Andrea! The post also said: "We're back on May 4th from 12.30pm."

The daytime show announced on Tuesday that it would be returning to air following a six-week hiatus in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The show will welcome back some of our favourite panellists, including Nadia Sawalha and Stacey Solomon, to air its first live studio episode on Monday 4th May.

Andrea shared her excitement on Instagram

However, in keeping with social distancing guidelines, there will be some adjustments to the show. Three women will be in the studio with one panellist joining via video link. There will also be some pre-recorded shows across the week, in addition, to live shows on Mondays and Wednesdays to limit the footfall at the studios.

Loose Women Editor, Sally Shelford said: "At Loose Women we have made it our mission to stop the stigma and start a conversation about mental health, covering issues from postnatal depression to anxiety and addiction. With many of our viewers struggling with lockdown, speaking openly and honestly about mental health worries to offer comfort and advice has never felt more important."

Emma Gormley, Managing Director of ITV Daytime, added: "We are thrilled to be able to bring Loose Women back for brand new shows in the studio from Monday. As we continue to respond to the crisis and adapt our shows accordingly we’ve made some temporary adjustments to enable us to get back on air whilst ensuring the safety of all of our teams. We know our viewers have missed their daily lunchtime catch up with the Loose Women and we look forward to hearing from them all on Monday."

