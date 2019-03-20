Loose Women's Andrea McLean reveals her future on the show The mum-of-two works as an anchor on the daytime programme

Andrea McLean is a familiar face on the television, and is best known for her role as an anchor on daytime show Loose Women. And while the mum-of-two has many successful projects on the go alongside her TV job – including a upcoming theatre tour – luckily for fans, Andrea has revealed that she will be staying put on the show for as long as they will have her. Talking to Express after being asked if she would want to leave, she answered: "No, not at all. I'm 50-years-old this year, I've got married and there's been a lot of changes in my life. But in terms of being 50 it makes me thinking what else can I do but not instead of, but as well as. I do Loose Women two days a week so I have time to do other things as well."

Andrea McLean has spoken out about her Loose Women future

There is no doubt that the Loose Women panel are close. Andrea works alongside panellists including Stacey Solomon, Ruth Langsford, Christine Lampard and Nadia Sawalha, and the group have been there for each other through the good and the bad times. In 2017, Andrea tied the knot to Nick Feeney, and many of her co-stars attended the special day. The group also go on holiday together. Last year, they enjoyed a girls' holiday to Ibiza, which even involved a night out.

The Loose Women panellists are very close

During an interview with HELLO!, Andrea opened up about one of their nights out together during the trip. She said: "Half the team of Loose Women went - sorry ITV! People were bunking in, sharing rooms, it was a retreat - but it was our level of retreat, and we were allowed to have wine at night!" Of the night out, Andrea revealed: "It was really, really fun. We went late night shopping as you do [on holiday], but some of us didn't need to buy anything so we went to find a cocktail bar. We then texted everyone to tell them to come there when they were done. Fast forward two hours later and we were dancing and all of this stuff. And then it got to around 10pm, and we all decided that it was time to go to bed, so we went to a petrol station, got some crisps, and were asleep by midnight!"

