Regularly posting updates as she self-isolates from her home in Surrey, Loose Women star Andrea McLean showed off her natural beauty on Sunday as she shared a video of herself, completely makeup-free, on Instagram. Looking as radiant as ever in her latest post, fans of the TV star couldn't help but notice her flawless complexion - and neither could we. Back in 2016, Andrea admitted to feeling uncomfortable at the idea of going makeup-free for an episode of Loose Women, but judging by her latest Instagram post, she certainly doesn't need to worry about covering up.

Andrea went makeup-free for her latest Instagram post

Receiving an outpouring of support from her adoring fans, one wrote: "You look lovely. We are all keeping ourselves busy with lots of things and discovering ourselves at the same time...Enjoy your Sunday." "You always look lovely and smiley," added another.

Speaking to her 256K followers in the video, Andrea can be seen wearing a blue hoodie and a pair of tortoise shell glasses as she reflects on life during lockdown. Admitting that she's struggling to get a hold of the colour that she needs to dye her roots, Andrea joked about her new obsession with DIY. "What I wanted to ask," she said, "Is anybody else fixing stuff? Before if something was torn or got a little hole in it I'd think 'yeah I'll just get around to it later' and now I'm getting out this [sewing needle], I'm getting out this [pins and needle pots] and I'm just fixing stuff!"

VIDEO: A Day In The Life Of Andrea McLean During Lockdown

When she's not indulging in a spot of home DIY, the TV presenter has been keeping busy during lockdown by transforming her entire family's hair. Setting up shop in her kitchen, over the past few weeks Andrea has been sharing videos of herself dyeing her husband Nick Feeney, son Finlay, 18, and her 13-year-old daughter Amy's hair.

