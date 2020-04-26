Celebrities show off their stunning gardens from Andrea McLean to Lydia Bright

They are more used to glamorous nights out on the red carpet, gracing our TV screens or strutting their stuff on stage, but these famous faces aren't letting their current confinement stop them being stylish at home. Posing for HELLO! in their sunny gardens, captured by photographer Nicky Johnston from his car – adhering to rules on social distancing – our celebrity self-isolaters share how they have been keeping their spirits up during lockdown. From tending to their gardens and getting fit to relishing extra time with their families, the stars reflect on their time indoors and out…

Lydia Bright

"I have got to see the silver linings in all of this. We are doing some fun things together as a family, like hosting a wine-tasting evening in the garden and using our firepit for a big campfire. I moved back to my family home in Woodford Green, Essex because otherwise I would have been by myself with my two-month-old daughter Loretta. Her dad is still working and in contact with members of the public quite often.

"We are here with my mum, my dad, my two sisters [all left], my brother and my foster brother. I have a lot of help with the baby, which is great. Loretta has the most amazing family unit and is thriving. She laughs all day and is such a happy baby. I think that’s because we are all here together."

Lydia is a TV personality and former star of ITV2's The Only Way is Essex.

Andrea McLean

Armed with scissors, clippers and hair dye, celebrities are tackling split ends and grey roots, while some, like Loose Women star Andrea McLean, are even taking the opportunity to be adventurous and try out a whole new look. Andrea, 50, has given her entire family a makeover, dyeing husband Nick Feeney's hair and giving children Finlay, 18, and Amy, 13, colourful new barnets. Last week, she showcased her new talent again by treating Nick to a trim outside the family home.

She tells HELLO!: "It started off as a bit of a laugh. The kids are off school now and we thought that if there was anything we'd ever wanted to do but couldn’t because of rules and regulations, now was the time.

"Finlay wanted his dyed bright red, Amy wanted ombre, mine was going to be pink and Nick went for platinum grey. The kids' hair came out fine but mine didn't take at all and Nick's turned out bright yellow.

"So I've given him a buzz cut and now he just has this yellow fuzz. He looks like a tennis ball."

Kimberley Wyatt

"We have been having picnics – picnics mean less cleaning inside, so any time we can do a picnic, we're out in the sun. We're in Surrey and have a little bit of a garden, so we've stayed within the walls the whole time. My husband Max [Rogers] and I have a six-month-old [son Ford Senna] as well as a two-year-old [daughter Maple] and a five-year-old [daughter Willow], so the scheduling and keeping the consistency has been, honestly, quite full on.

"It was really sad when I was supposed to be performing at London's O2 with The Pussycat Dolls in April and instead was at home. The day we went into lockdown was the day we were supposed to start rehearsals for our tour. We did a video chat together a few nights ago, which was brilliant. It was lovely to see each other. We keep in touch through WhatsApp and Zoom mostly and are trying to figure out when we can get back to doing what we love to do together."

Kimberly is a TV presenter, singer and member of The Pussycat Dolls.