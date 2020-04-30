Netflix's new series The Politician had a brilliant response when it was released back in 2019, and luckily the cast and crew finished filming season two ahead of the coronvirus lockdown. Speaking about the upcoming series, creator Ryan Murphy confirmed it was being released on the streaming service in June! Chatting to Collider, he said: "We were lucky enough that we finished filming and editing right before the coronavirus thing happened. We have seven. We have finished all of our episodes."

He continued: "We have a great second season and I think we're trying to figure out how do we mix them now in the social distancing age. I think we've figured it out. It's going to come out in the middle of June still, season two. I'm really proud of it. I love what we came up with, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan and I."

The Politician follows a driven young man, Payton, as he decides that he wants to be President of the United States - no matter what the cost. While season one followed him as he battled to become his High School president, season two will look at his run for state senate. Speaking about season two, Ryan explained: "I love how Payton has grown up. He’s now in college, and the best thing about the season is the Ben Platt versus Bette Midler and Judith Light aspect. It feels very adult, it feels very topical. It’s sort of a story about baby boomers asking themselves, 'Is it time for us to pass the power that we have onto the next generation or are they too dumb to figure it out yet?' And I think you can see that battle playing out daily in our political landscape. And it’s what it’s about, and it’s a very cutthroat race that they run."

