Viewers left in tears after watching emotional second series of Ricky Gervais' After Life

Netflix's most recent hit is the second instalment of Ricky Gervais' After Life. The first series, released last year, was praised by critics and viewers alike for its ability to make the audience laugh and cry in one sitting – sometimes in the same scene – and it seems that the new six episodes are no different.

The series only appeared on Netflix on Friday, but fans have already voiced their praise for the show which has left them both in tears and in stitches. On Friday, viewers flocked to social media to express their joy at the comedy, which eventually led to the show's hashtag trending. One person wrote: "Just got done with After Life Season 2 and WOW amazing got me in the feelings well done @rickygervais and cast #AfterLife2," while a second user wrote: "#AfterLife @rickygervais is making me cry again! #AfterLife2."

Ricky returns as bereft Tony

Many more echoed the high praise, with one person commenting: "Just started watching #AfterLife2 and just like the 1st season am laughing and crying in equal amounts. @rickygervais once again bloody brilliant!" Another said: "So spent the first 30 minutes of the day crying & laughing through the 1st episode of #AfterLife2 Brilliant writing once again from @rickygervais #Genius."

After Life 2 sees actor and comedian Ricky, who is also known for roles in The Office and Extras, star once again as bereaved Tony, a writer whose wife Lisa sadly passed away with cancer. In the first series, viewers saw the widow struggle to come to terms of his wife's death and get to grips with ordinary life.

Viewers were left in the tears watching the new series

The official synopsis for the second series reads: "Whilst still struggling with immense grief for his wife, we see Tony try to become a better friend to those around him. Each grappling with their own problems and only to be intensified by the looming threat of the local newspaper being shut down." That's our weekend plans sorted.

