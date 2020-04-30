The 7 best shows coming out on Netflix in May – and you'll be spoilt for choice What to watch first?

We need Netflix more than ever right now. Thankfully a whole batch of great shows are landing on the streaming giant next month to make staying in that bit more bearable. From hugely popular comedies like Schitts Creek making a return, to brand new dramas like Ryan Murphy's Hollywood, there's something to cater for all TV tastes. Here's our round-up of some the best that's set to arrive over the course of May. Happy watching!

Hollywood – 1 May

Ryan Murphy is best known for his work on Glee and American Horror Story, but he's also the creator behind The People v. O. J. Simpson and The Assassination of Gianna Versace. Now, the writer is back with brand new project: Hollywood. The show follows a group of aspiring actors in the Golden Age era of post-war Hollywood as they try to make it in tinseltown, and spotlight the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality along the way. We're excited for this one.

Workin' Moms – 6 May

The fourth series of Canadian comedy Workin' Moms looks just as funny as the previous instalments. The four moms continue to juggling working life as well as raising children and balancing a love-life in between. Whether you're a parent or not, all will appreciate. It's the perfect comedy when you need cheering up.

Dead to Me season 2 – 8 May

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini received high praise for their performance in the first series of black comedy Dead to Me and it's not hard to see why. The two leading ladies played Jen and Judy, a duo who find themselves forming an unlikely friendship. We can't wait to see where the next season takes them. No spoilers here, but if you haven't yet seen the first series – what are you waiting for?

The Eddy – 8 May

This new eight-part drama series focuses on the vibrant multicultural neighbourhoods of modern-day Paris. The official synopsis for the drama, which comes from the Academy Award winning directors of La La Land, reads: "Once a celebrated jazz pianist in New York, Elliot Udo (André Holland) is now the co-owner of struggling club The Eddy, where he manages the house band fronted by lead singer and on-again-off-again girlfriend. As Elliot learns that his business partner Farid (Tahar Rahim) may be involved in some questionable practices at the club, secrets begin to come to light."

Trial by Media – 11 May

Who doesn't love a good documentary series? Trial by Media focuses on some of America's most high-profile cases in recent history, including the case of Amadou Diallo, an unarmed African immigrant who was shot 41 times by police in New York City. The show explores the many ways in which the press have contributed to reshaping public perception about guilt or innocence before, during or after a trial.

Schitts Creek season 6 – 14 May

It might be the final series (sob) but we're more excited than ever for brand new episodes of Schitt's Creek. Moira, Johnny, David and Alexis are back as the dysfunctional but loveable Rose family in what's set to be another hilarious season. From the looks of teasers and promotional posters, the new episodes will see David and Patrick tie the knot before we say goodbye to our favourite family for a final time.

Space Force – 29 May

Steve Carell is back on our screens in a TV comedy and we cannot wait. The actor plays Mark R. Naird a general tasked with finds himself tasked with leading the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. John Malkvich and Lisa Kudrow also star.

