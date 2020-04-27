Fans disappointed as Idris Elba's popular Netflix show cancelled after one season Turn Up Charlie has been cancelled after just one season

Fans have expressed their disappointed following reports that Idris Elba's Netflix drama, Turn Up Charlie, has been cancelled after just one season. According to the Daily Mirror, the show won't be going ahead after the Luther actor and Netflix didn't see eye to eye on the future of the show. Viewers were quick to share their reaction, with one writing: "Just heard about @idriselba 's #TurnUpCharlie being cancelled. Hey, since it's my 50th #Birthday, can you uncancel it for my present @netflix?"

The show has reportedly been cancelled

Another added: "Noooooo. I actually really enjoyed that last season #TurnUpCharlie." The synopsis for the series reads: "Turn Up Charlie centres on the titular Charlie, a struggling DJ and eternal bachelor, who is given a final chance at success when he reluctantly becomes a ‘manny’ to his famous best friend's problem-child daughter, Gabby."

The show followed Idris' character as he became a 'manny'

This is the latest of several shows that have recently been cut off on the streaming services, with shows V-Wars and October Faction cancelled back in March. At the time, the creator of V-Wars, Jonathan Maberry, tweeted about the cancellation, writing: "So, I guess the bad news is already out. #vwars." He added that he hadn't been informed that Netflix had made the decision until he had seen an article about it. Replying to a fan who asked him about the cancellation, he wrote: "We're all finding out via the news story," adding that it was a surprise as they "were number #1 in so many global markets".

Meanwhile, fans of Netflix's graphic novel adaptation Locke & Key will be pleased to hear that the series, which follows three siblings as they discover that their new home is full of magical keys that give them amazing powers, has been renewed for a second season.