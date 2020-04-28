Netflix's new drama Outer Banks has taken the streaming service by storm, trending in the top ten most popular series and quickly garnering a passionate fanbase. However, Netflix has yet to confirm whether there will be a second season, and fans have taken to social media to demand that the show returns. HELLO! has reached out to Netflix for information on season two.

Will there be a second series?

One person wrote: "Outer Banks is one of the best shows I've seen on Netflix, everything just feel so genuine and real, the friendships and the romances. My teenage summer fantasy is fulfilled through this show. And the cast did such a great job, they delivered tbh... We need a season 2 #outerbanks." Another person added: "Okay so #OuterBanks was legit really good on #Netflix I'm going to need season 2 ASAP! It's a show that you have to keep watching. It's honestly not even fair the cliff hangers they had at the end of each episode." A third person tweeted: "I need a season 2 of outer banks ASAP #outerbanks."

The season one finale ended on a cliffhanger

The series follows a group of teenagers living on the Outer Banks in the US, who stumble upon a murderous treasure hunt while also dealing with the trials and tribulations of growing up. Speaking about a possibility of season two, the show's creator told USA Today: "I’m pumped to hear people’s reaction and what they want to see in season two. This is a teenager who is about to take on the biggest journey of his life and do right by the memory of his father. That’s really exciting to think about."

Warning, spoilers ahead for season one! The season finale ended on a cliffhanger as John B and Sarah survived their boat capsizes after being picked up by a ship heading to the Bahamas - conveniently where Sarah's father Ward has stashed the stolen gold. Meanwhile, the rest of the Pogues; Kiara, Pope and JJ, are left believing that their two friends have drowned. We don't know about you, but we can't wait to see what happens next!