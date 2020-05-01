Killing Eve's Jodie Comer has shared a first look at her new BBC series Talking Heads, where she is just one of many stars who will be performing on a monologue on the show. Sharing a snap of the set of the new series, she wrote: "Today was without a doubt the hardest thing I've ever done. @josierourke YOU are a legend, thank you!"

Plenty of famous faces will be starring in the revived series, which originally aired in 1988 and 1998, including Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, Sherlock's Martin Freeman, Belgravia's Tamsin Greig, Happy Valley actress Sarah Lancashire, Harry Potter star Imelda Staunton and many more. The show will be filmed using existing sets and minimal crew at Elstree Studios. Meanwhile, ITV recently announced that they are planning to release a four-part series called Isolation Stories, which will be filmed from the stars' home using phones only.

Lead director Nicholas Hytner explained: "It has been a profound and fascinating experience to work out a way of making them again, this time with a company of phenomenal actors who are the equal of those who first made them." Speaking about the upcoming show, series creator Alan Bennett added: "In such difficult circumstances, that the BBC should choose to remount both series of Talking Heads, and produce two entirely new ones, is a comfort and a huge compliment. I hope a new generation of actors will get and give as much pleasure as we did 20 and 30 years ago."

