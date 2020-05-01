Love Star Wars? Disney+ has a new release just for you May the force be with you this Star Wars Day!

If the words “Star Wars Day” mean anything to you, you’ll know that May the 4th is a day for celebrating anything to do with the Star Wars universe - and Disney+ is making it even more special with a bunch of new releases in honour of the date.

Along with the content that’s been available to users since Disney+ launched in March, fans will be able to stream Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker a whole two months early from Monday 4 May.

Of course, that’s not all - a new episode of series The Mandalorian is also landing, plus a documentary series about the show. In “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian,” Executive Producer Jon Favreau invites the cast and crew to share an unprecedented look at the making of the series.

Disney+ said: “Star Wars Day has become a full-fledged celebration of the Star Wars universe embraced by the entire galaxy, and this Star Wars Day, or May the Fourth, Disney+ is honouring the global Star Wars fan community with brand-new original content joining the service’s comprehensive collection of Star Wars movies and shows.

“Not only can fans can enjoy Episode 8 of ‘The Mandalorian’ on Friday 1st of May, they can also look forward to the highly anticipated conclusion of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” alongside the global premiere of the new eight-episode documentary series, “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian”.

“Brace yourselves for an exciting weekend in a galaxy far, far away…”

If you haven’t yet signed up for Disney+, now’s your chance - and you can get seven days free thanks to their trial! The monthly subscription cost is £5.99, or you can save money by paying for the full year in advance, at £59.99.

Here’s every Star Wars film and show available on the streaming service from this weekend:

The Phantom Menace

The Attack of the Clones

Revenge of the Sith

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

A New Hope

The Empire Strikes Back

Return of the Jedi

The Force Awakens

The Last Jedi

The Rise of Skywalker (released on May 4)

The Mandalorian

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian - the making of

The Clone Wars

Star Wars Rebels

Lego The Freemaker Adventures

Droid Tales

Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy

Star Wars Forces of Destiny

Lego The Resistance Rises

Lego The New Yoda Chronicles

