This Morning: see the presenters of the show from their early careers to now Eamonn, Ruth and more looked completely different!

This Morning has been keeping us entertained and informed since it began in 1988. The morning magazine programme on ITV has seen a whole host of big celebrity names, shocking stories and unforgettable news stories. But it has also seen the presenters of the show change over the years, from daytime legends Richard and Judy to now the much-loved Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. So to celebrate them we've decided to take a trip down memory lane and see how they looked back in the day, and some of them look unrecognisable…

Richard Madeley

Alongside wife Judy, Richard Madeley, 63, began hosting This Morning in 1988 and remained on the show for more than a decade before they went on to host their own early evening show Richard and Judy on Channel 4. The TV host has continued to guest present shows since leaving This Morning including Good Morning Britain, Have I Got News For You and stints on BBC 5Live. He and Judy also run their own book club that has had huge success.

Richard and wife Judy are daytime TV legends

Judy Finnigan

As well as appearing alongside husband Richard for TV presenting, Judy is also a successful writer. The broadcaster's debut novel Eloise was published in 2012 and was Sunday Times bestseller. After Richard and Judy and This Morning, Judy, 71, joined chat show Loose Women as a regular panellist. She has also solely presented ITV's We Can Work It Out.

Judy from her early TV career

Eamonn Holmes

Before joining the This Morning family, Eamonn Holmes, 60, was a co-presenter on earlier ITV morning show GMTV alongside Anne Davies. In 2006, he joined Ruth Langsford, who he married in 2010, on This Morning as presenters on Fridays and during school holidays. From 2005 until 2016, he was also an anchor for Sky News Sunrise. He's also appeared as a guest on other shows such as Have I Got News For You and Good Morning Britain.

Eamonn presented on GMTV before he joined This Morning

Ruth Langsford

Ruth was first part of the Loose Women family before joining This Morning. The 60-year-old started as a regular panellist on the chat show in 1999 and has appeared on and off ever since. In 2000, Ruth then joined This Morning as a guest presenter, before becoming a regular in 2006. Later that year, Eamonn joined the show and the husband and wife began regular Friday and holiday presenters, making Ruth the longest-serving presenter on the show.

Ruth still looks just as glam today

Phillip Schofield

Phillip, 59, began co-presenting This Morning in 2002 alongside Fern Britton and he has been a favourite on the show ever since. Prior to This Morning, Phillip appeared as the lead role in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat. He's also appeared as a presenter on many game shows such as The Cube, Mr & Mrs and 5 Gold Rings. He and Holly also present Dancing on Ice together.

Phillip has been a TV favourite for years

Holly Willoughby

Holly, 39, joined Phillip on the This Morning sofa back in 2009, replacing regular host Fern Britton. But prior to her time on the show, Holly was best known for her work on children's TV. She began her career working on CBBC, before going on to host popular show Ministry of Mayhem alongside Stephen Mulhern. She then joined Phillip on This Morning in 2009 and has been the regular face of the show ever since.

Holly looking fresh faced from back in the day

Fern Britton

Fern was a guest presenter on This Morning from 1993 before she joined as a regular Friday host in 1999. In 2002, however, she then became presenter of the main show alongside Phillip until 2009. Fern, 62, has also appeared as a presenter on much-loved shows such as Ready Steady Cook, Fern Britton Meets… and Soapstar Superstar.

Fern from her early presenting days

