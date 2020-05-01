Medici is back on Netflix for season three - and we can't wait to see what the powerful fifteenth century Italian family will get up to next! Season three follows immediately from the timeline of the previous series, as Lorenzo faces a military coalition from the Pontifical states and Naples following the Pazzi conspiracy breakdown - forcing him to travel to Naples to negotiate peace terms. From Merlin star Bradley James to Teen Wolf actor Daniel Sharman, check out the cast of the popular show here...

Daniel Sharman - Lorenzo

Daniel has played Lorenzo the Magnificent since season two. As the descendant from Giovanni de' Medici, he is part of the power Medici family - and season three sees him face a military coalition after journeying to Naples. Daniel is perhaps best known for playing Isaac in Teen Wolf, and also starred in Cursed, Fear the Walking Dead and Greek myth film Immortals.

Speaking about filming the show, he previously explained on Twitter: "Filming in the real locations has so many underlying benefits. There is a grounded nature to touching or seeing the spaces that these characters interacted in. Something happens to you that you cannot explain."

Bradley James - Giuliano de' Medici

Bradley, who is perhaps best known for playing King Arthur in the BBC series Merlin, plays Lorenzo's charming brother, Giuliano. He has also starred in Bounty Hunters and The Liberator, and has recently been entertaining fans during the lockdown by hosting a YouTube Merlin quiz. Celebrating Medici's release on Instagram, he wrote: "Happy Guiliano Day."

Alessandra Mastronardi - Lucrezia Donati

Lucrezia plays Lorenzo's lover, the real-life daughter of Manno Donati and Caterina Bardi. After she was Lorenzo's mistress, she eventually married a nobleman, Clarice Orsini, then was married a second time to Niccolo Ardighelli, who eventually died in exile. Alessandra is perhaps best known for starring in Master of None, in which she was nominated for a Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Synnøve Karlsen - Clarice Orsini

Synnøve is perhaps best known for her lead role in BBC Three's Clique, and plays Lorenzo's wife in the Italian drama. Sharing a behind-the-scenes snap from the show on Instagram, she wrote: "The Final Season of Medici... Here I am shooting with our maestro Christian DuGuay, he is an incredible director whom I learnt so much from and who brought so much soul and depth to this story. If you haven’t seen the first two it’s ok, you can catch up on Netflix OR even watch this as a stand alone series as each series covers a separate point in the family’s story."

She continued: "I’ll be posting some more shots from the series today but I love this as you get to see the boss at work (he’s also a steady-cam op which for those of you who don’t know it’s rare for a director to do both and allowed for us to have a really intimate time shooting and lead to a really unique time on set) anyway I feel very fortunate to have worked with you Christian and am very grateful. I know this is a weird time but hopefully tuning into some medieval family drama will help you all through it."

Sarah Parish - Lucrezia Tornabuoni

Sarah plays Lorenzo's caring mother. She has previously starred in W1A, Bancroft, Doctor Who and Merlin - we're guessing she and Bradley had a fun reunion on set!

Aurora Ruffino - Bianca de' Medici

Aurora plays Lorenzo's younger sister. An Italian actress, Aurora has starred in popular Italian TV series Braccialetti Ross, Una Ferrari per due and Questo nostro amore.