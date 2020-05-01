Death in Paradise star Ralf Little announces exciting news about show amid lockdown The Death in Paradise star will be reminiscing with his former co-star in the new show

While it looks like Death in Paradise won't resume filming for a while during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ralf Little has revealed his new show with his friend and former co-star Will Mellor, and we can't wait to tune in! The series, which will be available on Facebook Watch and Youtube, will see the pair chatting about the "good old days" at the pub, serving out plenty of banter while drinking a beer or two! The show, which was filmed ahead of the nationwide lockdown, will be released on Saturday - which will be followed by a supporting podcast from the Two Pints of Lager co-stars.

Will and Ralf will star in the new YouTube and Facebook Watch show

Speaking about the show, Will said: "I had some of the best times filming Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps with Ralf, so I’ve been wanting to do something with [Ralf] for a while now and as a revival wasn’t possible this was perfect for us! Back together sat in a pub talking about the good old days, playing games and having pure banter! I really hope people enjoy it and especially now, I think people need a bit of fun and nostalgia in their lives!"

Ralf added: "It definitely feels like the right time to talk to the Two Pints fans again given that we all need a bit of a laugh at the moment, but instead of us doing a triumphant return to the show that we used to do when we were kids, we’re just sitting around drinking beer and chatting all sorts. It’s been great fun to do."

