While we're on lockdown and unable to enjoy the great outdoors, we need TV more than ever. Thankfully, we're never out of options of great shows to watch with the BBC, ITV and more providing plenty of entertainment throughout the week. But if you're feeling stuck on what to put on the box this weekend, here's our round-up of some of the best shows that'll keep you busy.

Outnumbered

This sitcom is a classic. The favourite BBC comedy show has returned to our screens recently and we've been loving watching the old episodes. Saturday's instalment is the last in the series that focuses on parents Pete and Sue and their three children Jake, Ben and Karen, who never seem to have a quiet moment in their house.

Outnumbered, Saturday 8.30pm, BBC One.

Britain's Got Talent

Watch the nation's favourite talent show continue in the search to find the best talent Great Britain has to offer. Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams are half way through the audition process in finding the greatest act in the country. It will leave the whole family in fits of laughter and may even make you shed a tear or two. Who will impress? Who will fall flat? And who will get the golden buzzer?

Britain's Got Talent, Saturday, 8pm ITV.

Louis Theroux: America's Most Dangerous Pets

Who doesn't love a bit of Louis Theroux? The legendary documentary maker is returning to your screens on Sunday night as the BBC air an old episode which is one of the many bonkers films he's created. And this episode includes a certain star of Netflix's phenomenon Tiger King – Joe Exotic. Before his Netflix fame, Joe was actually the subject of Louis' film as he explored the many issues surrounding owning and breeding dangerous animals. We're excited for this.

Louis Theroux: America's Most Dangerous Pets, Sunday BBC2 9.50pm

VE Day in Colour: Britain's Biggest Party

This documentary film may focus on an event that occurred many decades ago, it'll resonate with viewers of today. The programme shows the British publish celebrating the day that the second World War finally came to an end in 1945, and the nation celebrated having their lockdown lifted. Using newly recorded accounts and previously unseen archive, viewers will see how Britain celebrated in full colour in what's set to be a timely and moving show.

VE Day in Colour: Britain's Biggest Party, Sunday 8pm ITV.

