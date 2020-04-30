ITV has confirmed that their much-loved show, Plebs, will be coming to an end with one last feature-length special featuring the ancient roman gang. Speaking about finishing the show after five seasons, the ITV2 sitcom's creator Sam Leifer told The Sun: "After five series, we wanted to go out with a bang. So we’re sending the plebs off to join the army. Unsurprisingly, they won’t cover themselves in glory or return as conquering heroes."

He jokily continued: "Personally, I’m looking forward to watching Tom [Rosenthal] crawling on his hands and knees through the mud." The series began in 2013 and welcomed a series of cameos from stars including Christopher Biggins, Amanda Holden and Aisling Bea. Of course, the feature-length special will have to wait after it was originally due to film this summer.

The film is just one of several exciting projects that have been put on hold due to the lockdown, with several shows including Doctor Who, Peaky Blinders and Line of Duty among those that won't be filming as planned in 2020. However, luckily the Doctor Who Christmas special will still be going ahead, as Mandip Gill recently told Radio Times: "The festive special has been filmed. It was absolutely pure luck we happened to have filmed it. I guess it's the way it always films – they filmed the special at the same time as series 12."

She continued: "The conversations are probably happening somewhere else [about filming the new season], and everyone is affected, so I guess we're just going to have to wait for guidelines. I've kind of not even asked, because I know that I'll get told when I'm supposed to. I'm quite laid back in that sense, it's going to come to me when it's supposed to come to me. As soon as they say yeah or no, I'm going to know too. And as soon as they know, they're going to want to tell us."