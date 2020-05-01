Will Smith soars as a spy in the sky: James King's week in movies James King talks the best films to watch from your living room

Family films are in much demand these days so Will Smith’s new animation will provide a couple of hours relief for stressed-out parents everywhere. And when the kids have gone to bed, why not settle down with Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in a seriously charming workplace comedy. Plus, something to look forward to: a new horror from the makers of Get Out. Happy viewing!

BEST NEW FAMILY FILM - 1 May

SPIES IN DISGUISE

Will Smith is on top animated form in this new family flick from Blue Sky, the team behind Ferdinand, Rio and all the Ice Age movies. Voicing secret agent Lance Sterling, “a legendary spy who’s always dressed to impress”, the guy’s cool personified - and probably as close to James Bond as the former Fresh Prince will ever get. Tough for Sterling, then, when eager 15-year old tech prodigy Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) fluffs his latest invention and accidentally turns Lance into a pigeon. Yes, a pigeon. Suddenly a man who was previously unflappable is now very much the opposite.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Trailer for Spies in Disguise

Ask Big Will to do a voice in your movie and you know you’ll get 110%. The man’s energy and charisma is off-the-scale, perhaps the most colourful vocal performer since Robin Williams (whose genie role he took in the recent Aladdin remake). Props too to Ben Mendelsohn as evil mastermind Killian. Following other bad guy turns in Rogue One and The Dark Knight Rises (amongst others), the Aussie star has become Hollywood’s go-to oily villain.

READ: The best 7 new films and TV shows to watch on Netflix this week

With so many animations competing for eyeballs, it’s tough for anything not boasting the Pixar name to get a look in. But the team at Blue Sky know how to keep kids hooked: with pace, pizazz. and a pulsating Mark Ronson-curated soundtrack. If SPIES IN DISGUISE never quite reaches the witty heights of Disney’s finest then we can at least take solace in the fact that thanks to a recent takeover, Blue Sky is now owned by the Mouse House itself. Plus, it’s Will Smith as a pigeon! What more do you want?!

SPIES IN DISGUISE [PG] is out to own on DVD, Blu-ray and on Prime Video

BEST NEW ROMANTIC COMEDY

THE INTERN

If you love rom-coms then you must know Nancy Meyers. As the writer and director of The Holiday, Something’s Gotta Give and It’s Complicated, she’s the queen of smart and stylish feelgood stories, usually boasting strong women and a refreshing lack of age limits. THE INTERN - released in 2015 but which has just dropped on Amazon - is thankfully no different. Need a tonic? Look no further than this story of the unlikely friendship between an OAP and a CEO.

READ: 5 cinema releases you can watch at home right now

Anne Hathaway stars in The Intern

Hollywood legend Robert De Niro is at his most gentle as the pensioner in question - big-hearted retiree Ben, looking for a new challenge in later life. Contrast that with his dynamic but skeptical new boss - e-commerce entrepreneur Jules (Anne Hathaway) - and you’ve got a classic chalk-and-cheese comedy drama. Yet Ben quickly shows Jules that his experience and understanding is invaluable, even if he doesn’t quite understand modern tastes and fashion (“Why doesn’t anybody tuck anything in anymore?!”)

Get Amazon Prime

It’s that clash of cultures that really makes THE INTERN sparkle. With snappy dialogue, a great supporting cast (including Rene Russo and Pitch Perfect’s Adam DeVine) and De Niro reminding us why he’s the master of pretty much any genre, here’s proof that something can be both frothy and quietly profound. Perfect lockdown viewing.

THE INTERN [12] comes free with your subscription to Amazon Prime

COMING SOON

ANTEBELLUM

Seriously cool singer and actor Janelle Monáe goes from a supporting role on the Oscar-winning Hidden Figures to the lead in this new thriller from the makers of the wickedly sharp Get Out and Us. Expect psychological horror with a chilling social punch.

ANTEBELLUM [15] will be released later this year

Loading the player...

WATCH: Trailer for Antebellum

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.