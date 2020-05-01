Who is in Friday Night Dinner? Meet the full cast of Channel 4 comedy here Are you watching Friday Night Dinner?

Friday Night Dinner has been leaving us in stitches every week. The Channel 4 comedy, which is currently on its sixth series, focuses on the Goodmans, a Jewish family who live in North London and get together every week for dinner on a Friday but rarely have a quiet evening. The comedy, which first aired in screens in 2011, has proved hugely popular with viewers over the years. Want to know the full cast? Meet the Goodman family and more below...

Meet the cast of Friday Night Dinner below

Jackie Goodman played by Tamsin Greig

Mum Jackie is played by Tamsin Greig who is well-known for her comedy work. The actress has appeared in shows such as Episodes, alongside Stephen Mangan and Matt LeBlanc, Green Wing and Black Books. More recently, the 53-year-old has starred in Belgravia. The BAFTA-nominated actress is also known for her stage work with the National Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Jackie played by Tamsin Greig

Martin Goodman played by Paul Ritter

Paul Ritter takes on the role of dad Martin Goodman who often frustrates wife Jackie and his sons with his odd eating habits and strange hobbies. Paul has appeared in many shows and films throughout his acting career such as Chernobyl, Harry Potter, The Last Kingdom and James Bond Quantum of Solace. More recently he appeared alongside Tamsin in Julian Fellowes' period drama Belgravia. Paul, 54, is also known for his stage work and has even won a Tony award.

Stage and screen actor Paul Ritter takes on role of dad Martin

Adam Goodman played by Simon Bird

Simon Bird plays Adam Goodman in the Channel 4 comedy, the eldest child who is a musician and jingle-writer. Simon, 35, is also very well-known for his work in other Channel 4 comedy, The Inbetweeners. The Cambridge graduate played new-kid and school outcast Will Mackenzie in the show, which was such a success over the years it even resulted in two films.

Simon Bird plays Adam

Jonny Goodman played by Tom Rosenthal

The younger son in the family, Jonny, is played by stand-up comedian and actor Tom Rosenthal. Tom, whose father is sports presenter Jim Rosenthal, began his career in comedy acting and his shows at the Edinburgh Film Festival were highly regarded. The actor has also appeared in ITV comedy Plebs and Dads Army: The Lost Episodes.

Jonny Goodman is played by Tom Rosenthal

Jim played by Mark Heap

The socially awkward and slightly strange neighbour of the Goodmans is Jim, played by Mark Heap. One of Mark's first breakout roles on TV was as struggling artist Brian Topp in Spaced, a comedy show written and fronted by Simon Pegg. After that, Mark secured a role in quirky Channel Four sitcom Green Wing – in which he would work alongside his future Friday Night Dinner co-star Tamsin – as Dr. Alan Statham.

Mark Heap plays awkward neighbour Jim

The 62-year-old has also starred in a number of other popular shows such as Hotel Babylon, Miranda, Benidorm and in Ben Elton's Upstart Crow alongside David Mitchell. More recently, he's also known for his role as Peter Cole in ITV drama The Trouble with Maggie Cole starring Dawn French.

