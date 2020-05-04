Gogglebox viewers have had a lot to say about the Channel 4 show during the nationwide lockdown. While it is comforting to hear our favourite groups on the series discuss their reactions to the coronavirus pandemic (while enjoying lots of great telly), some viewers have expressed concern over whether the households are abiding by the social distancing government guidelines.

The Malone family defended themselves against backlash

According to Ofcom, there have been 134 complaints that the show is breaching the guidelines over staying in their own household during lockdown, with sisters Ellie and Izzi particularly under fire, as the two have appeared on the show together despite living apart. The show's announcer confirmed that the families were keeping within social distancing guidelines on the show.

WATCH: Gogglebox stars watch Line of Duty

The Malone family also took to Twitter to deny that they have broken any rules by appearing on the show, writing: "Just going to put this out there so we are all up to date, I know the social distancing rules too, I love my grandkids, I would never put them or anyone else’s health in danger. My daughter and her children live with us, so she can go to work as a nurse."

Some stars of the show have missed several episodes due to the lockdown, including Sid Siddiqui. He recently tweeted to praise the series during these unprecedented times, writing: "Happy Friday, I hope we’re all well & coping as best we as can but I’m sure #GoggleboxFriday will lift our spirits. I would like to dedicate tonight’s show to #teamgogglebox especially the guys responsible for making the show." He previously wrote: "A big hi to all my friends, I don’t feel you’re fans but my best and close friends I am sorry for my absence from #Gogglebox, your kind & beautiful messages always overwhelm me with touch of sadness. These difficult times will pass. Please #bestrong #besafe."

