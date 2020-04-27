Sid Siddiqui has been well missed on Gogglebox after being forced to skip several episodes due to the lockdown. However, the fan favourite from the popular Channel 4 series has been keeping his fans entertained on Twitter, and recently shared two throwback snaps of himself with his sons as he explained how he and his wife are amusing themselves in isolation. In one post, he wrote: "To cope with the painful boredom of lockdown Mrs S and I have made a list of tasks, we always wanted to do but never had the time, one of these is to sort and digitally store thousands of photos taken over the years, to cherish lovely memories."

Sid shared a funny throwback snap

He shared a snap of a photo album which showed one photo of his children as youngsters, and a hilarious second one of him pretending to kick Baasit. Fans were delighted by the look into the Siddiqui family life, with one writing: "You haven't changed a bit @goggleboxsid - well maybe just your hair," while another added: "That's one of our plans! And to finally get the best printed out and swap the ones in frames. Four weeks and we still haven’t done it!"

Sid has previously written about how much he is missing being in the show, explaining: "A big hi to all my friends, I don’t feel you’re fans but my best and close friends I am sorry for my absence from #Gogglebox, your kind & beautiful messages always overwhelm me with touch of sadness. These difficult times will pass. Please #bestrong #besafe." He received plenty of support from fans, with one writing: "You’re like our extended family Sid. I always love when I see the bins and know we’re heading into yours for a cuppa & catch up. The boys are doing a fab job and are a credit to you and Mrs S but I do miss your giggle. Stay safe & we’ll meet again."

