Gogglebox stars Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig's wedding: a look back on their special day

Gogglebox stars Stephen Webb and his partner Daniel Lustig are entertaining us during lockdown on the Channel 4 show - and we couldn't be happier to watch banter between the loved-up couple! The pair, who got engaged in 2016, tied the knot in a romantic ceremony back in 2018, which was held at the picturesque Chateau de Lisse in Lot-et-Garonne in France. Alongside a snap of the newlyweds, Stephen tweeted at the time: "Just married @chateaudelisse #france #gogglebox #wedding @lustig75." His new husband also shared an Instagram picture of the happy couple, and gushed in the caption: "Happiest day of my life."

Gogglebox star Stephen Webb and his husband Daniel Lustig

Fans of the Channel 4 show immediately rushed to post congratulatory messages at the time, with one writing: "Congratulations to you both, every wish for a long and happy life together." Another tweeted: "Beautiful picture you both look so happy congratulations to you both." A third post read: "Many congratulations too both of you Stephen, wishing you health, wealth and happiness for the future mate." Another follower remarked: "Beautiful moment! Congratulations guys, here’s to many happy and healthy years ahead."

The nuptials comes two-and-a-half years after the TV star popped the question to his other half in front of the Taj Mahal during a romantic getaway in India. "I asked the lovely @lustig75 to marry me in the beautiful surroundings of the Oberio hotel in Agra, and he said yes," Stephen said on Twitter. The TV personality found fame in 2013 as one of the commentators on Gogglebox, which he did alongside former partner Chris Steed. The former couple decided they were better off as friends after the first series.

Chris then married his boyfriend Tony Ashby last year after getting engaged three months before Stephen. Speaking previously about their relationship, Chris explained: "We were friends years ago and then we evolved into sort of more like a relationship, so we were actually seeing each other when I got the opportunity of going on Gogglebox. So that's how Stephen and I got on it." He added: "We were actually a couple for the first series. But we decided that we're better as friends. So second series, we went into as friends, but I think a lot of followers that watched the first series continued to think that we were a couple."

