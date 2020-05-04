Andrea McLean has opened up about the breakdown she had last year on Monday's Loose Women. The ITV presenter was discussing along with her fellow panellists how they've been coping mentally since the coronavirus lockdown during the first episode since the show returned to screens following a six week break.

Appearing with fellow Loose Women Nadia Sawalha, Brenda Edwards and Coleen Nolan, Andrea was discussing how she has been finding the lockdown when she made the revelation. She began: "For me, if [lockdown] had happened a year ago I would have been in big trouble, because last year I was in a really dark place, I had a breakdown last year which is not necessarily something I've spoken about, but I did."

Andrea made the revelation during Monday's Loose Women

She continued: "If it had happened then, it would have been horrendous but I worked on myself so hard and I had so much help and so much support that actually when [the lockdown] happened we'd already started calming our life down, taking things out that was causing stress, I was in a really great place mentally, I'd had therapy, so actually I was quite chilled."

As well as Andrea revealing her battle with mental health, fellow panellist Nadia also opened up how she was coping mentally with the recent lockdown restrictions. "Well first of all I was just really nervous about coming in today because I've been in such a bubble," she explained. The mum-of-two added: "So I was really nervous, quite anxious but excited as well, and that kind of sums up how the whole time has been like for me, really." The mum-of-two added: "The first week I was in a really bad way because my dad had just had a heart operation so I was really worried about that, [...] and I went downhill very quickly."

