Andrea McLean dyes her hair ahead of Loose Women reunion

There's been no rest for Andrea McLean this weekend! The Loose Women panellist has been preparing to return to work on Monday, as the ITV daytime show is coming back on air following a short break during the lockdown. Wanting to be TV-ready, the mother-of-two dyed her hair at home, opting for a rich brunette shade to freshen up her locks. The star shared a video of herself with co-panellists Linda Robson and Brenda Edwards as they rehearsed for Loose Women, and captioned it: "The hair colour went well, phew!" Excited to be back on the air, Andrea said in the footage: "We are in the studio rehearsing, getting ready for Monday. We will see you then!"

Andrea had been wanting to touch up her roots during the lockdown for some time, and recently shared a video where she revealed that some of her followers had pointed out that she needed to dye her hair. She said: "Hello, yes I know I need my roots doing, many of you have very kindly pointed that out to me, but I can't get hold of the colour that I need. God knows what I will look like by the time this has finished." Luckily for the former GMB weathergirl, Andrea managed to find the exact shade she had been searching for, and her hair looks amazing!

Andrea has been isolating at home with her family

The 50-year-old has had a lot of practice dyeing hair over the past few weeks. At the beginning of April, the star turned resident hairdresser to her husband Nick Feeney and her two children Finlay, 18, and Amy, 13, and dyed their hair. Andrea even let Nick dye the tips of her hair and cut the ends off, and the results were impressive. Finlay opted for a bright red shade, while Amy went for blonde tips to reveal an ombre effect. Nick, meanwhile, had blonde tints added to his hair.

Andrea has been having a lovely time spending quality time with her family at home, but she's extremely excited to go back to the job she loves too. When the news of Loose Women's return was announced last week, the TV presenter shared a photo of the cast on her Instagram account, alongside the caption: "Can't wait to get back into that chair on Monday. We're back on May 4th from 12.30pm."

