Ben Shephard has defended his decision to appear on Celebrity Juice, amid concerns over social distancing regulations. Earlier this week, Ben shared a photo on Instagram taken during filming for the comedy panel show. And it seems some fans had questions over how the episode was still able to go ahead. Appearing alongside Susanna Reid on Tuesday's Good Morning Britain, Ben – who is standing in for Piers Morgan – addressed those concerns.

"People have been getting in touch saying, 'How on earth can you record Celebrity Juice with the social distancing?'" he began. "There you go, that's a picture of my Instagram. That's me looking at the camera. What they did was, they sent us an extraordinary set up whereby I could see Keith [Lemon], I could see Matt Goss was there, Holly [Willoughby] was there, Mel [B] was there, Laura Whitmore, Emily Atack.. All of us together, but we're all in our homes around the country, in fact Matt was in Vegas, as well. So we did it socially distancing."

His colleague Susanna then asked if separate locations meant he didn't have to take part in the usual pranks. "Oh no, there was lots of physical stunts and pranks!" Ben answered. "If you've ever wanted to see Matt Goss play his guitar naked, then tune in to Celebrity Juice…" "When is it? Just asking for a friend!" Susanna quipped. "Thursday at 10," the star replied, with a laugh.

Ben, 45, continued: "It was an extraordinary experience. Hilarious, ridiculous and terrifying at the same time. But we did it very safely. It was an amazing set-up, to be honest. To watch how they did it and it will be interesting to watch the edit when it comes together. It took a long old time to get done!"

Ben's comments come days after his ITV colleague Holly confirmed she was leaving Celebrity Juice after 12 years on the hit show. Sharing a collage of pictures taken throughout the years, the mother-of-three wrote: "Thank you @celebjuiceofficial for 12 years of fantastic chaos… I can't quite believe what we've done and how quick that time has gone. Thank you to you all for watching. We've always had the loudest and best audiences. Also a huge thank you to @itv2 for believing in the show in the first place and for all of your support."

The This Morning presenter also paid a loving tribute to her good friend Keith, whose real name is Francis Leigh. "Where to begin… I remember starting this journey with you and saying 'I think this might work'... my goodness me it did… three friends, you me and @fearnecotton and that is what is at the heart of it, friendship. I love the bones of you Lemon! Thank you for making me laugh for twelve years. I'll be back as a guest and just to make sure someone is keeping you in check... if I don't see you through a week or next week or the week after… know you are always in my heart."