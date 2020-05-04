Good Morning Britain viewers express concern for Susanna Reid not self-isolating despite Piers Morgan's test for COVID-19

Good Morning Britain viewers were left questioning why Susanna Reid was presenting Monday's edition of the show despite co-presenter Piers Morgan revealing he had been tested for COVID-19 over the weekend. Susanna, who last presented the morning programme with Piers on Thursday, was appearing with Ben Shephard taking Piers' usual spot, which prompted many to as why she was not in self-isolation.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard make joke about Piers Morgan absence

Taking to Twitter, many expressed concern with one person writing: "Susanna Reid is presenting GMB this morning but Government guidelines say you should self-isolate if you have been in contact with someone who is suspected of having Covid. I'm not having a pop, I'd just like to know her logic." While another wrote: "Why is Susanna Reid on here when she was in the same studio as Piers on Thursday four days ago."

MORE: Nadia Sawalha reveals worries about returning to Loose Women after six weeks off air

Susanna was presenting on Monday alongside Ben Shephard

A third person echoed this thought by writing: "Just to clarify something @gmb If Piers Morgan tests positive for the Coronavirus, will Susanna Reid and the entire team who have worked with him go into isolation as per the guidelines, or will you find some way of telling us it doesn't apply to them?" However, a fourth user defended Susanna by writing: "People showing the worst of the UK again attack Susanna Reid. What is her crime? I think it boils down to not being Piers Morgan. Surely that's something we all should strive in life. Well done her."

MORE: Kate Garraway's birthday celebrated live on air by her Good Morning Britain colleagues

Piers Morgan revealed he had been tested for Covid-19

During Monday's show, this issue was in fact raised by Susanna herself to their resident medic, Dr Hilary Jones. "Dr Hilary, people will ask in the circumstances if there is a symptom, should the rest of us be at work?" she asked. To which he explained: "Well, remember that the symptoms are well defined as to why people should self-isolate. I spoke to Piers yesterday and he doesn't have symptoms normally associated with COVID-19, but as he said, out of an abundance of precaution he has taken the test."

Susanna, 49, then clarified further by saying: "But it doesn't affect us here in the studio because we are practicing strict social distancing and the rules are different, I presume, in work places where you are social distancing and households perhaps, where that isn't possible."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.