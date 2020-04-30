Good Morning Britain were once again perplexed to see Piers Morgan host the show alongside Susanna Reid on Thursday morning - with many asking where regular host Ben Shephard was. Piers' surprise appearance comes shortly after GMB bosses extended his weekly schedule "for the foreseeable future". Over the past few years, the 55-year-old broadcaster has only hosted the ITV programme Monday to Wednesday, with Ben taking over on Thursday and Friday.

Some viewers took to Twitter to share their surprise not to see Ben this week, with one writing: "Oh! Thursday no. Where's @benshephard @gmb?? Was 100% looking forward to seeing him this morn." Another tweeted: "Bring back @benshephard on a Thursday please." A third person asked GMB to mix up their line-up, saying: "@GMB can we please have a mix of presenters @adilray @ranvir01, @benshephard, @CharlotteHawkns and of course the brilliant @kategarraway but understand what she is going through. Your current format is not working I'm switching off but been loyal since Anne Diamond days."

Ben Shephard is now hosting GMB on Friday

Earlier this month, Piers announced the news on Twitter after responding to a fan. "I'll actually be doing four days a week (Mon-Thurs) on @GMB for the foreseeable future, starting tomorrow," he said. The outspoken presenter also shared the show's line-up for that week, adding: "Oh, and me. I'm now doing Thursdays too. Which I'm sure the Health Secretary will be especially pleased to learn."

Ben, 45, is a well-known face on breakfast morning TV, having presented GMTV, which was cancelled in 2010. He then appeared on replacement show Good Morning Britain to present on Thursdays and Fridays alongside Susanna and Kate Garraway as well as covering for Piers when he is on holiday. Since 17 April, Ben has been anchoring the show on Friday with Charlotte Hawkins. He is yet to respond to the change in schedule.

