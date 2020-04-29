Good Morning Britain got off to an unusual start on Wednesday! The show's hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid were left visibly surprised as a result of a major slip-up during the programme's introduction. A voice over at the start of the show welcomed not only viewers, but also the host – Lorraine Kelly! "Oh, Lorraine Kelly?!" Susanna responded with a smile, while Piers remarked: "Good Morning Britain with Lorraine Kelly – sorry to disappoint you all!" he added: "This is what happens when you get to this stage of lockdown, people start to lose their minds. I mean, look at Susanna and me…"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan and Susanne Reid shocked by glaring mistake in the show's intro

The TV star was then interrupted by the voiceover reintroducing Piers and Susanna, but he quickly retorted "Too late!" before adding: "That would have been news to Lorraine, who is still asleep!" "Oh my god, can you imagine? Right now she's in a panic," Susanna added, prompting her co-host to attempt to imitate Lorraine's accent. "What the hell! They never told me, the big bambots!" he said, with Susanna shaking her head, and sighing.

MORE: Piers Morgan shocks viewers with explosive Good Morning Britain interview - watch

Loading the player...

WATCH: Piers Morgan in 60 seconds

It comes after GMB was hit with some technical issues on Tuesday morning. The hosts told viewers that the show was suffering from sound difficulties, admitting that "some of the bells and whistles" were missing. "We are having a minor issue with some of our music," Susanna highlighted. "We were told two minutes ago that nobody may hear us throughout the entire programme, which would obviously be a little disappointing," continued Piers. Susanna added: "They prioritised our microphones, which we are very grateful for but some of the background noise might be missing."

MORE: Kate Garraway reveals how she's helping her kids deal with dad's agonising coronavirus battle

Piers pictured with his son Spencer

Just recently, Piers made a faus pax of his own when he unintentionally offended his son on live TV. The 55-year-old was discussing what he misses the most during the coronavirus lockdown on GMB, and his surprising answer didn't sit well with son Spencer, who made his feelings very clear on Twitter. Despite not seeing the 26-year-old for almost three months, Piers revealed that he is pining after his local pub!

MORE: See the Good Morning Britain hosts' wedding photos: from Ben Shephard to Piers Morgan

"We have a pub very near our house, our local and we just miss the spontaneity of being able to go and have a drink before lunch or dinner," he said during a discussion with Dr Hilary. Bemused by what he had just watched, Spencer then shared the clip on Twitter, captioning it: "When your dad hasn’t seen you in person in nearly three months... Cheers @piersmorgan."

The TV star quickly realised his mistake and issued his son a public apology – kind of. He responded: "Haha, sorry son, I definitely miss you too, & look forward to seeing you again..... AFTER the pub." Luckily for the dad-of-four, Spencer accepted his retraction, simply tweeting the word "forgiven".