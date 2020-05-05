Netflix's latest film Extraction has been a huge hit, swiftly becoming one of the biggest ever film premieres for the streaming service - so it is hardly surprising that a sequel for the Chris Hemsworth action drama is officially in the works. Avengers Endgame director Joe Russo will be writing the second instalment of the popular film, which sees Chris play a mercenary who is hired to rescue the son of a drug lord being held hostage.

Joe told Deadline: "The deal is closed for me to write Extraction 2, and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be. We're not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time. We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience."

The Thor actor posted a video on Instagram thanking fans for their support on Sunday, and suggested that he would be "stoked" to sign onto another film. He said: Just wanted to say a massive thank you to everyone who checked out Extraction, you've made it the number one film on the planet right now. It looks like it's going to be Netflix's biggest feature film of all time which is absolutely mind-blowing and we are blown away by the support and the response... There's been talk about prequels and sequels and who knows, but with kind of support it's something I'd be stoked to jump back into.

Speaking about what to expect from a possible sequel, director Sam Hargrave told Digital Spy: "We're just waiting to see what happens, and to see how the appetite is for these characters and for this film. And then we'll make our decision. But there definitely have been discussions of broadening this world, for sure."

