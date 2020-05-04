Netflix's new comedy Never Have I Ever has become a huge hit since it was released in late April, but there is one part of the show that viewers have found confusing and hilarious in equal measure - that the show is almost entirely narrated by tennis champion John McEnroe. So why does the Grand Slam champ do the voiceover for the teen drama? Find out here...

John narrates the Netflix series

John McEnroe introduces himself in the show as a tennis playing champion, but explains his role in it was due to the heroine Devi's father's love of the tennis player, and how his personality very much matches Devi's in many ways (on account of being famously hotheaded during matches, like Devi herself). Of course (and spoiler alert ahead to those who have yet to watch all ten episodes of the new show), John eventually makes an important appearance in the final episode as Devi desperately tries to get the attention of her mum and cousin, and he saves the day by shouting to them.

John was one of Devi's father's heroes

Speaking about casting him in the role, the show's creator Mindy Kaling explained to USA Today: "One thing that's common for a lot of Indian parents is a love of tennis. It's like an English Anglophile kind of thing. When we decided that the character of Devi would have a temper, the McEnroe thing just kept coming back: you know, someone who's high-achieving but is undermined by their own temper. He has really high standards for himself and everyone around him. We kept talking about him and were like, 'Wait, should he be doing the narration?' Devi's dad loved tennis, and it timed out that he would have grown up watching McEnroe."

Devi and John share several personality traits

The reaction to John's part in the show has been hugely positive, with one person writing: "Really loving #NeverHaveIEver on Netflix. The John McEnroe narration is endearingly bizarre." Another added: "Okay, so I just started #NeverHaveIEver and now John McEnroe's voice is narrating and I love it and what is even happening?" A third person tweeted: "Can we just take a moment to acknowledge the true, hilarious randomness of John McEnroe narrating #NeverHaveIEver?"

