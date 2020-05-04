Fans have been waiting to hear news about the future of Netflix's new show Outer Banks, which follows a group of teenagers living on an island chain in North Carolina who become embroiled in a treasure hunt while also dealing with the trials and tribulations of growing up.

The co-creator has said season two scripts have already been green-lit

While the show has become an instant hit on the streaming service, fans have been kept waiting for news on a season instalment of the popular show. According to co-creator Jonas Pate, Netflix has already green-lit season two. Chatting to Entertainment Weekly, he said: "Ever since we started, we always viewed it as something that was probably like a four-season, maybe five-season show, but definitely four seasons. We've sort of long-arced it out pretty far. I'm just hoping that we get a chance to actually tell those stories. Before [season 1] even came out, Netflix had green-lit us to write some [season 2] scripts, so we've been working on that for a few months now."

The show's cast have been encouraging people to watch the series to make a second season possible, with Chase Stokes (who plays John B) tweeting: "Ok big favour. Tell your friends to tell your friends to tell their friends to watch obx this weekend. If u really want some season 2, this weekend is the one that counts. Show some love, tweet away, and binge the hell out of our baby. We love you guys. Let’s ride!" Pope actor Jonathan Daviss also wrote: "Guys this weekend is HUGE.if you want a SEASON 2 of OBX. You guys have already been amazing about spreading the word about the show, but this is the weekend that really counts if we want to come back. So tell all your friends to binge, love you guys."

