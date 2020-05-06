Fans believe Matt Baker's The One Show replacement has been found after new presenter joins The One Show's Alex Jones has been working alongside various presenters since Matt left

The One Show fans were left devastated when Matt Baker left the famous green sofa after nine years on the early evening programme. Since then, Alex Jones has been hosting alongside a number of different presenters, most recently Gethin Jones, who has proved to be a massive hit with viewers. Alex and Gethin's chemistry on screen is evident and the pair think that the former Blue Peter presenter should be the one to permanently replace Matt. On social media, one person wrote: "You two work so well together, Gethin is the best one since Matt, while another commented: "Hope Gethin gets to replace Matt. Will be hard to fill those boots but he will be the next best." A third added: "Love you and Gethin together."

Gethin Jones worked alongside Alex Jones on The One Show on Tuesday night

At the beginning of the show, Alex and Gethin addressed the fact that they had the same surname, and it wasn't long before the mother-of-two was forced to shut down her co-star after he made a joke about them being married. Alex began the programme saying: "Welcome to The One Show with Mr Jones," as Gethin added: "And Mrs Jones – and just for the record, we're not married – anymore!" Alex hit back: "Don't start rumours! I'm technically Thomson," in reference to taking her husband Charlie Thomson's surname after they got married.

Matt Baker left the BBC One show in March after nine years on the programme

While it was an uplifting show, Alex was overcome with emotion after guest Christopher Eccleston read out a poem which was dedicated to the NHS. The TV star closed the show by saying: "Now that's almost all we've got time for tonight. But before we go, Chris is going to perform a poem called 'Our Heroes' which is a really nice tribute to NHS workers." Gethin added: "It was written by Matt Kelly, a fellow Salford lad who was inspired to write it after hearing the challenges his partner faced working as a district nurse." As he finished reading the touching poem, which ended with the line: "Let's line the streets and remember our debt. We love you our heroes lest we forget," Alex was seen wiping away tears. "I bet I'm not the only one [crying]" she said.

