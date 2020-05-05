David and Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn shares sweet message about his famous family The oldest Beckham son is currently isolating away from his parents in New York

David and Victoria Beckham's oldest son Brooklyn, 18, is miles apart from his family during the coronavirus lockdown, having gone to stay with his girlfriend, Nicola Peltz, in New York. But his parents and siblings are never far from the teenager's thoughts, and on Tuesday the budding photographer shared a sweet message about family on Instagram. The post read: "Family – a little bit of crazy, a little bit of loud, and a whole lot of love." While the teenager is in the Big Apple, the rest of the Beckham clan have been staying in the Cotswolds, where they have celebrated two birthdays and Mother's Day together.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: David and Victoria Beckham's love story

Most recently, David turned 45 on Saturday, and was treated to a special day by his wife and kids. The retired footballer was showered with an array of delicious food including breakfast in bed, homemade cocktails and a thoughtful birthday cake. The father-of-four's mum Sandra Beckham even had pie and mash delivered to him from his favourite Essex shop, Tony's Pie & Mash. His show-stopping cake, meanwhile, was covered with buttercream and topped with red crumbs, finished off with a huge shard of white chocolate and a handwritten message, which read: "Daddy happy birthday. We love you so much, Victoria, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz + Harper xxx."

MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker celebrates special occasion during lockdown

Brooklyn Beckham shared a message about his family

In April, meanwhile, Victoria celebrated her 45th birthday, complete with a virtual disco courtesy of DJ Fat Tony. The doting mum made it clear that Brooklyn was in their thoughts on her special day, and alongside a picture of herself with a birthday cake, she wrote: "Miss you so much @brooklynbeckham."

READ: Scott Disick gets fans talking with latest revelation

The budding photographer has a close relationship with his mum and dad

The Beckham family are incredibly close and despite David and Victoria's global fame, they are keen to make sure that their children are kept grounded. Speaking to the Telegraph about his family life, David said: "We have always led by example, in terms of the way we treat our children, with the way we look after our children, the way we love our children. But we are very strict parents. We want to bring them up as closely as possible to how we were brought up because you have to give them manners, you have to give them boundaries and our children definitely have that."

The retired footballer continued: "Their upbringing is a lot different to my upbringing so I think there is always a kind of fear factor, I mean the first day you have kids, you constantly worry. It's the most wonderful thing in the world but you are bringing children into a world where you really have to protect them. They are very privileged and they have a lovely life, and I want to protect that and to protect them from anything that goes on outside the family."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.