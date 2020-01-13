Following her sensational return to The One Show last week, Alex Jones will now finally be reunited with her co-host Matt Baker. The TV presenter has been on maternity leave for nearly a year, and viewers were delighted to have her back on the sofa. However, Alex was not joined by her partner-in-crime since Matt has been busy performing in Goldilocks and the Three Bears at the London Palladium. Fans of the pair will see them back together on Monday's upcoming episode, with Alex sharing a countdown to the hours of the show on her Instagram Stories.

On missing her first show, Matt sent Alex a sweet apology on social media, writing: "Sorry I won't be along your side for your first ONE back Al." Matt also made reference to Alex's Instagram post, which saw her open up about working mum guilt. "We do what we do for our children. Working parents, enjoy!" he added. Meanwhile, it's set to be a bittersweet few months for Alex and Matt as the co-hosts will be preparing to go their separate ways after working together for nine years. Matt, 42, recently announced that he would be leaving The One Show in March.

In December, the dad-of-two explained that one of the main reasons behind his resignation was to spend more time with his family, saying: "At this time of year, I like to take stock and reflect. The One Show has been a massive part of my life for almost a decade now and I have loved every second of being a part of it. But I am going to be leaving this green sofa in the spring."

He continued: "Of course I'd like to thank Alex, who I've shared this sofa with for all these years. And the teams of people who work on this show all around the UK, the ones who you do not get to see; the researchers, the producers, the studio crew, everyone that makes this show feel like a massive family. And I'm going to miss you all very much indeed. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart."

